Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Issued By Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $20.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $315.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $317.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

