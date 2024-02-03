Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for The AZEK Company Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AZEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 2,948.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 762,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AZEK by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

