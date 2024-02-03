Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

