Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Raised by Analyst

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

