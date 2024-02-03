Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Decreased by Roth Capital

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18. Polaris has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
