Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.70 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $551.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

