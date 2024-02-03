Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for iA Financial Co. Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.45.

TSE:IAG opened at C$90.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.36.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of C($734.00) million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total value of C$84,550.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

