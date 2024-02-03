Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 6,428.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.