QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.51, but opened at $140.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $142.21, with a volume of 5,421,751 shares.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
