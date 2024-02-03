Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average is $167.53. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.