Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 70,379 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 1,613.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of MaxLinear worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 104.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.06. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

