Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 122,821 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 299,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $16.08 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

