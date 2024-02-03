Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 24,896 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,896 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 55.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

