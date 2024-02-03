Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 30,786 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

