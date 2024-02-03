Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $381,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,322. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

