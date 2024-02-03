Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 831.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.