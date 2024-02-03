Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Bowlero worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bowlero by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $17.45.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.