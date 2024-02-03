Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 41,744 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,744 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Expro Group worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Expro Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPRO opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,719.72 and a beta of 0.91. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPRO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

