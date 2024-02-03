Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 52,027 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,027 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

