Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,499 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Down 2.1 %

NetEase stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

