Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 87,579 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 826.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,579 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of NovoCure worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

NovoCure stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.40. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

