Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

