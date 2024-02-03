Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.