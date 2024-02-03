Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.63 Million Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Credo Technology Group worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRDO opened at $21.85 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $258,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,882,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,894,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 674,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $258,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,882,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,894,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,068,759 shares of company stock valued at $38,662,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

