Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Medpace by 47.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $295.63 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.58.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

