Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.75 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.93.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.