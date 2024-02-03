Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.90 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 218.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 27.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 901,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 193,204 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $1,779,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWAN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,797,043 shares of company stock valued at $274,058,390 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.09, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.50.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

