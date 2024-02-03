Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.11% of TransMedics Group worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 346,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.