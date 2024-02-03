Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 45.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $31.40 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,748,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,748,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,467,027 shares of company stock valued at $191,232,016. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. JMP Securities upgraded Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

