Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 900.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

