Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.86 Million in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.11% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 86.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Price Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

