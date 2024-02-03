Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 169,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

