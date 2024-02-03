Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

CUZ stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

