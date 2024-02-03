Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

