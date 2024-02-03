Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 0.2 %

EFX opened at $249.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.