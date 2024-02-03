Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $180.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

