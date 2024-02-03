Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 19,174 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.