Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 643 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $788.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $783.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.70.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,319,805. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.