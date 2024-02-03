Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 376.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 176.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

