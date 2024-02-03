Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $378.87 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.13.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

