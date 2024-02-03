Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 104,576 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Euronav by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter worth $821,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 50.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at about $358,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.72 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

