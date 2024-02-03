Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,863 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

