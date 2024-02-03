Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 14,802 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PLD opened at $129.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

