Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 18,742 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

