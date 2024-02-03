Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,169 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,682,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $395.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.44. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

