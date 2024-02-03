Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 44,736 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,736 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.