Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 94,733 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,733 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $147,982,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $39.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

