Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Delek US by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

