Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $132.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

