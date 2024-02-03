QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QUIK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK opened at $11.41 on Friday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.56.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $186,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $186,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 76,352 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

