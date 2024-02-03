Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus Trading Up 1.0 %

RMBS opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

